Sultan Al Qasimi Approves 54 Civilian Jobs At Sharjah Police Headquarters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:15 PM

Sultan Al Qasimi approves 54 civilian jobs at Sharjah Police Headquarters

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) In order to support the Sharjah Police, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved 54 civilian jobs at the Sharjah Police Headquarters, for Emirati University and high school graduates from various disciplines.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for the generous gesture and for his continued support to the efforts of the Sharjah Police, enabling them to undertake their work across various fields.

