Sultan Al Qasimi approves organisational structure of Sharjah Private Education Authority

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the organisational structure of the Sharjah Private education Authority (SPEA).

(21) of 2021 entitles the Sharjah Executive Council to take the following decisions: 1- The detailed organisational structure of the SPEA, and all decisions necessary to implement this decree, including the approval of the job description for the tasks of the organisational units in the authority in line with its terms of reference.

2- Creating, merging or cancelling any organisational units affiliated with the departments listed within the general organisational structure.

This decree shall come into force from the date of its issuance, and the concerned authorities shall implement it, each within its jurisdiction, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.