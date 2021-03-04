Sultan Al Qasimi approves second phase of Sharjah Education Academy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today approved the second phase of Sharjah Education Academy, that aims to develop the professional capabilities of educational cadres and granting professional and university qualifications in the field of education.

During a visit to the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) building, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad was briefed on the Academy’s strategy, its work plans and its three main tracks, which were identified after reviewing more than 40 leading universities and a group of institutions specialised in professional development from various parts of the world.

These universities include ones known for their teaching and tutoring programmes in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and Finland.

The tracks are the professional development track, the academic track, and the research and studies track. The first track offers programmes that contribute to the development of schools as institutions, which target teachers and educational leaders as individuals, while the academic track provides participants with the opportunity to obtain professional diplomas, masters and doctorates.

In addition, the research and studies track provides academic research to serve the educational field, with forward-looking research that relies on industrial intelligence and building a new education model to support decision-makers.

The Sharjah Education Academy is an official entity approved for granting university qualifications and empowering specialists in the educational field, as it presented 65 workshops on its platform, benefitting more than 55,000 educational personnel from 11 countries since its inception in March 2020.

The academy seeks to empower all teachers of various disciplines to have educational qualifications, along with implementing a certain number of hours for vocational training for each educational category annually, and to adopt the hybrid education and radical change in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPEA launched the online portal of Sharjah Education Academy in June of last year, as a first phase towards launching the digital academy, with the aim of changing the form of education, keeping pace with its requirements, and facing its challenges.

The Ruler of Sharjah was also briefed on the plans of the Sharjah Education Academy building, which will be a great addition that contributes to implementing the programmes and activities of the Sharjah Education Academy in an ideal educational environment. The building will include many training halls, workshops, specialised laboratories, a theatre and administrative offices, and it will also be equipped with the best modern technologies in the field of training and education.