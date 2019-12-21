UrduPoint.com
Sultan Al Qasimi Attends AUS Fall 2019 Commencement Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the American University of Sharjah, AUS, affirmed the university's commitment to providing students with the necessary skill set to compete globally in the 21st Century. This is evident via the accomplishments of its graduates, His Highness added.

The Sharjah Ruler's remarks came during the AUS Fall 2019 Commencement Ceremony which took place on Saturday morning at the University City Hall in Sharjah. Some 567 students graduated from various disciplines including engineering, business studies, the arts, architecture and design.

"The American University of Sharjah continues to take steady steps towards achieving our vision and goals; one of the most important of which is to provide an opportunity for our sons and daughters from Sharjah and abroad to study, advance their knowledge, and build their intellectual abilities that allow them to distinguish themselves throughout their careers.

"

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad went on to congratulate the graduands, adding, "Today we are happy to see the joy on the faces of our sons and daughters, the graduates, why the reap the fruits of their tireless efforts throughout their years of schooling."

His Highness then wished them continued success on their life endeavours.

