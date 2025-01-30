Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended this evening at at Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) the centennial celebration of Sharjah Public libraries.

In his speech, H.H.

Sheikh Dr Sultan expressed his joy on this occasion, recalling memories from decades past.

Sheikh Dr Sultan reflected on the noble qualities of the founder of the UAE’s first public library, Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, not only as an exceptional ruler but as an extraordinary human being.