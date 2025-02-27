Sultan Al Qasimi Attends Closing Of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 26th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the closing ceremony of the 34th Sharjah Theatre Days at the Cultural Palace on Wednesday evening.
H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the winners of the Sharjah Award for Playwriting “texts for adults” category. The first-place winner was Omani writer Osama bin Zayed for his theatrical text "That Dream of Yesterday", followed by Omani writer Naeem Fath Mabrouk in second place for his work "Neighing of Sins", and Kuwaiti writer Musa Bahman in third place for his theatrical text "A Wish of Death".
H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah also honoured the winners of the Sharjah Theatre Days Awards for its 34th edition. The award for Best Integrated Theatrical Performance was presented to the play "Baba" by the Sharjah National Theatre Company. The Best Theatrical Direction award went to artist Abdul Rahman Al Mulla for his direction of "Screams from the Abyss" by the Kalba Society for Folk Arts and Heritage, while the Best Theatrical Writing award was given to writer Abdullah Ismail Abdullah for the same play.
Artist Ahmed Al Jasmi won the award for Best Leading Actor for his role in the play "Baba" by the Sharjah National Theatre, while artist Abeer Al Jasmi was awarded Best Leading Actress for her performance in "Screams from the Abyss" by the Kalba Association for Folk Arts and Heritage.
Artist Mahmoud Al Qattan won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the play "Elkat Saleh” by the Modern Theatre, while artist Badriya Al Ali received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Brides of Fire" by the Khorfakkan Arts Theatre.
Artist Kazem Jawad won the Best Promising Actor Award for his role in the play "Baba" by the Sharjah National Theatre, while artist Khawla Abdul Salam received the Best Promising Actress Award for her performance in "Elkat Saleh” by Modern Theatre.
In the remaining categories of the 34th Sharjah Theatre Days Awards, artist Abdullah Al Hammadi won the Best Set Design Award for the play "Heel and Half Shoe" by the Yas Arts, Culture and Theatre Association. Artist Khaled Bashir received the Best Lighting Award for "Screams from the Abyss" by the Kalba Association for Folk Arts and Heritage, while artist Ibrahim Al Amiri was awarded the Best Music Composition and Sound Effects Award for "Baba" by the Sharjah National Theatre.
Artist Nasra Al Maamari won the Best Makeup Award for her work on the play "Brides of Fire" by Khorfakkan Arts Theatre, while artist Mariam Sameh received the Best Costumes and Accessories Award for her designs in the play "Jur Mihrathak" by Dibba Al Hisn Theatre.
Artist Amani Balalaj was honoured with the Distinguished Arab Artist Award for her role in the play "Baba" by Sharjah National Theatre, while the play "Elkat Saleh" by Modern Theatre received the Special Jury Award.
The ceremony also saw the presence of Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality; along with numerous senior officials, artists, intellectuals, specialists, media professionals, and theatre enthusiasts.
