Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified reciters from Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) SHARJAH, 29th April 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended on Thursday a graduation ceremony for the first batch of the certified Qura'a (Holy Quran reciters) from the Holy Quran academy in Sharjah.

In a speech he made at the ceremony, Sheikh Sultan said since the foundation stone was laid for the Academy, efforts had been made in parallel in the electronic Maqari'a, with recitations across the Ten Authentic Qira'at (readings).

His Highness handed certificates to the graduates. He congratulated them on this great achievement and wished them further success.