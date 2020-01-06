Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 18th Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) SHARJAH, 5th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday witnessed the opening of the 18th edition of Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Information, at the Sharjah Cultural Palace, with the participation of 40 poets from several Arab countries, the festival will run until January 10.

Poets at the event delivered several poems in which they highlighted Sharjah's efforts in supporting Arabic literature in various fields and the influence poetry houses have had in different Arab cities.

Poets also deeply thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his support of poetry and poets in the Arab World.

Following poems’ recitals, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured UAE poet Salem Al Sabri and Moroccan poet Ismael bin Omar, winners of the 18th edition of Sharjah Awards for Arabic Poetry during the event.