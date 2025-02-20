Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 19th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the opening of the 34th edition of Sharjah Theatre Days, organised by the Department of Culture, at the Cultural Palace in Sharjah.

Six theatrical performances are competing for awards during this edition, which will conclude on February 26. The event features 15 performances from various theatre groups and troupes across the country, alongside extensive participation from theatre professionals and researchers from Arab countries. The programme also includes intellectual seminars and training workshops that complement the performances.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah presented the "Local Personality Award" for this edition to Emirati artist Maryam Sultan and the "Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity" to Syrian artist Asaad Fadda in its 18th edition. Additionally, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the Opera Theatre Company from Tunisia, which won the "Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Award for Best Arab Theatrical Work 2024" for their performance of Al-Bukhara. The award was received by the director of the show, artist Sadiq Trabelsi.

During the ceremony, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees watched two visual presentations. The first showcased the biography of artist Maryam Sultan, highlighting her significant contributions to local theatre in the UAE. It traced her career from the late seventies, documenting her pioneering work in the field. The second presentation focused on artist Asaad Fadda, exploring key moments in his career and his immense passion for theatre. It highlighted his dedication to presenting diverse theatrical works and his role in shaping Arab theatre through his work in acting, directing, and management.

The ceremony introduced the members of the jury for this edition, which included Emirati actor and writer Abdullah Rashid, Tunisian director Ghazi Zaghbani, Algerian director Dr Lakhdar Mansouri, Egyptian critic Dr Yasmine Faraj, and Moroccan writer and director Dr Abdelmajid Shakir.

A selection of shows were chosen to compete this year, as determined by the viewing and classification committee. These include: Elkat Saleh by the Sharjah Modern Theatre Group, Sarakhat menal Haweyah- Screams from the Abyss by the Kalba Folk Arts and Theatre Association, Ara’es Annar- Fire Brides by the Khorfakkan Arts Theatre, Kaab Wa Nesf Hetha’ - Heel and Half Shoe by Yas Theatre, Jurr Mihrathak - Drag Your Plow by the Dibba Al-Hisn Association for Culture, Heritage and Theatre, and Baba by the Sharjah National Theatre Group.

Six shows will be presented outside the competition, including: Waiting for the Family by Fujairah Theatre, The Day After love by Dibba Society for Culture, Arts and Theatre, Lottery by Al Ain Popular Theatre, Arj Al Sawahil by Umm Al Quwain National Theatre, Daq Khushoom by Dubai National Theatre, and Cotton Mice by Dubai Al Ahli Theatre.

The show lineup will also include two works from the 11th edition of the Kalba Short Plays Festival: Farewell Song by director Talal Al Balushi, winner of the Best Show Award, and The Sanctuary by director Jassim Gharib, which received the Best Scenography Award.

The 13th Sharjah Forum for Arab Theatre Pioneers is also part of the event, celebrating top students from theatre colleges and institutes across the Arab world. This forum offers them the chance to attend and engage in Sharjah Theatre Days activities, while exploring the local cultural scene. In addition, the forum features lectures on scenography, directing, and acting, along with cultural tours around Sharjah's landmarks. This year, students from Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Tunisia are participating in the forum.

The intellectual forum for this edition, titled "Criticism: Memory of Arab Theatre," features contributions from researchers and theatre professionals from across the Arab world. In addition, several cultural seminars explore the connection between theatre and Arab history and heritage. These include a seminar on "Andalusia in Arab Theatre," which examines how Arab theatre artists approach the story of Paradise Lost, and another titled "Theatre and the Art of Maqama... The Being and the Possible," which explores how ancient Arab art influences contemporary theatre. A third seminar, "Theatre and Enlightenment," discusses the role of Arab theatre in promoting education, acquiring knowledge, fostering openness, and advancing societal progress to build a better future.

The cultural programme of the 34th edition of Sharjah Theatre Days features a dialogue with artist Asaad Fadda to celebrate his receipt of the Sharjah Award for Arab Theatre Creativity. Additionally, there will be a meeting with artist Maryam Sultan in honour of her selection and recognition during this edition.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of the Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs; along with several senior officials, artists, intellectuals, media professionals, and theatre enthusiasts.