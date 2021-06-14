UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sultan Al Qasimi Chairs Board Meeting Of AUS

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:15 AM

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) SHARJAH, 13th June 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), Chaired a meeting of the University's board of Trustees held this evening, Sunday, at the university's headquarters.

His Highness expressed his satisfaction with the university's success and the efforts it has taken to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and was updated on the university's academic programmes and research agenda.

The Council discussed a variety of topics, including the success in attracting highly qualified students to study at the university in the coming semester, the support provided to all administrative and teaching bodies and students during the pandemic, as well as the efforts made to maintain extracurricular activities, and health and safety measures implemented at the university.

The Council unanimously approved a set of resolutions concerning faculty promotions, renewable contracts, the general operating budget, and research expenses On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness met the first batch of doctoral graduates from the American University of Sharjah who earned a doctorate in engineering systems management. He congratulated them on their accomplishments, wishing them continued success in their future efforts.

Related Topics

Budget Sharjah June Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

3 minutes ago

UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

48 minutes ago

UAEFA discusses cooperation in football with Indon ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 21 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Z ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

3 hours ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.