Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) SHARJAH, 13th June 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), Chaired a meeting of the University's board of Trustees held this evening, Sunday, at the university's headquarters.

His Highness expressed his satisfaction with the university's success and the efforts it has taken to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and was updated on the university's academic programmes and research agenda.

The Council discussed a variety of topics, including the success in attracting highly qualified students to study at the university in the coming semester, the support provided to all administrative and teaching bodies and students during the pandemic, as well as the efforts made to maintain extracurricular activities, and health and safety measures implemented at the university.

The Council unanimously approved a set of resolutions concerning faculty promotions, renewable contracts, the general operating budget, and research expenses On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness met the first batch of doctoral graduates from the American University of Sharjah who earned a doctorate in engineering systems management. He congratulated them on their accomplishments, wishing them continued success in their future efforts.