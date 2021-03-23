UrduPoint.com
Sultan Al Qasimi Directs Organisation Of Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) SHARJAH, 22nd March 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the Department of Culture to organise the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum (SCHF), aiming to recognise Arab personalities and intellectuals who have contributed to the service of Arab culture in modern times.

Commenting on this, Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, stressed that new initiative of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah is a continuation of the Sharjah Arab Cultural Project, emphasising that this initiative comes as a continuation of what His Highness started decades ago, contributing in promoting the role of the Arab intellectuals and writers.

He explained that the honour will include cultural and material content, in light of the achievements and contributions of several intellectuals in serving the culture.

Al Owais added that the Department of Culture in Sharjah will start implementing the directives of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, within a timetable and a geographical area that includes the parts of the Arab world, and the forum will be organised in every Arab country on an annual basis, reflecting the care and interest of H.H. to empower the Arab intellectuals in the Arab world.

