Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Himchan-UHS Spine and Joint Centre

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Himchan-UHS Spine and Joint Centre at the University Hospital Sharjah, yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman of the UHS board of Trustees and Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, said, "We have been involved in strengthening international partnerships that have helped attract renowned doctors and services from across the globe, including best practices from South Korea. This will positively reflect on our efforts to provide international expertise, using leading medical technologies. None of this would be possible without the support and wisdom of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi."

The official launch of the Himchan-UHS Spine and Joint Centre was attended by UHS and Korean delegates. Dr. AbdelAziz Saeed Al Mheiri, Vice Chairman of Board of Trustees, UHS; Dr. Ali Obaid Al Ali, UHS CEO; Dr. Su Chan Lee, President-Himchan Hospital; and Dr. Hye Young Park, Chairman-Sangwon Medical Foundation, and the media were also present.

Since its soft launch in November 2018, the Himchan-UHS Spine and Joint Centre with its very spacious physiotherapy and rehabilitation facility has become the central hub for spine and joint treatments for the UAE and neighbouring countries.

Founded in Korea, Himchan Hospital specialises in spine and joint treatment and has utilised a carefully selected team from its expert home-grown talent to practice at Himchan-UHS. Headed by the eminent Dr. Seung Jun Park, MD and consultant Orthopaedics, and Dr. Dae Won Cho, MD, Consultant Spine Surgeon, the remainder of the team comprises two additional orthopaedic surgeons, two spine surgeons, three physical therapists, and two operating theatre nurses to provide the much-needed expert support.

To further enhance spine and joint treatment, Himchan-UHS has added the futuristic AI-driven robotic machine to perform surgeries and a Rehab Centre for quick recovery from joint & spine pain. Providing even further value to its healthcare services, Himchan-UHS has also introduced endoscopic technology for spine surgeries, allowing the surgical wound to be no less than 1cm in size.

The latest machines to grace the Himchan-UHS include Robotics Antalgic-Trak Technology, the most advanced spinal decompression machine with a 10-way spine positioning system; the Hubor 360, which analyses patients’ flexibility, mobility, and balance and provides improvement strategies; Cryotherapy, and focus-type Electric Shock Wave Therapy to relieve pain and accelerate the self-healing process.