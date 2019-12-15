Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Khorfakkan Beach project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Khorfakkan Beach project in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, as well as a number of senior representatives from Sharjah’s state entities and project supervisors.

This first-of-its-kind large scale redevelopment and redesign project in the Eastern region of Sharjah was launched in October 2018 by Shurooq, and has been developed with the support of a number of government entities in Sharjah.

The AED95 million project aligns with Shurooq’s strategy to integrate tourism and family destinations across Sharjah, enhance the appeal among tourists for Khorfakkan city and Sharjah’s east coast in general, and generate new business and investment interest in the area.

With the opening of the project, visitors will have direct access to the new beach experience through the recently launched 89km Sharjah-Khorfakkan highway, which has cut down the travel time between the two cities to 45 minutes.

During the tour, the Ruler of Sharjah was welcomed with a number of watersports activities, such as a traditional boat race, sandcastle sculptures, as well as an art gallery exhibition at the new project by renowned Emirati artist Mohamed Al Astad.

Featuring world-class recreational activities, a centre specialising in water sports activities, shopping and restaurants across a 1 km stretch on the south side of Khorfakkan beach, the new development is just 20 minutes away from Fujairah, 30 minutes from Kalba and 45 minutes from Sharjah city. The total area of facilities available for leasing is some 8,235 sqft. Around 30-40 percent of the business leasing spaces have been allocated to entrepreneurs and start-ups in the region.

It also includes a lush central courtyard, a 350-car parking lot, six food trucks, four kiosks, and 17 restaurant and retail businesses. The development also boasts high-end jogger and bicycle tracks, multi-use sports courts, football and basketball courts and a swimmers’ beach.

A children's playing area that meets global safety standards is part of the project, and is equipped to host fun-filled activities for those aged between 4 and 12 years. As part of the project plans, new amenities have been added to the existing family beach park, including eco-friendly picnic and barbecue areas.