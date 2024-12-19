Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

(@FahadShabbir)

ShARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, officially inaugurated the new Sharjah Police General Command and Operations Centre building.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

During the event, H.H the Ruler of Sharjah praised the new corporate identity of the facility and approved the promotion of 4,138 military personnel in the emirate's regular forces, with the promotions to take effect retroactively.

In his speech, he emphasised that while everything in the world can be compensated for, honour and reputation are irreplaceable. Once lost, they cannot be regained and become a lasting stigma and disgrace.

Sheikh Saud urged security personnel to exercise extreme caution before making arrests, ensuring that no harm comes to innocent individuals.

He advised police officers to make decisions that minimise harm to individuals, particularly when considering imprisonment, in order to protect their reputation within the community and among their peers.

His Highness emphasised that interactions with people must be conducted with professionalism, ethics, and grounded in accurate and reliable information.

His Highness urged security personnel to be flexible in their approach to dealing with people, despite the challenges they face in their duties. He highlighted that flexibility involves overlooking matters that affect people's honour, especially when these issues can be resolved, with the goal of enhancing societal unity and preserving its well-being.

The Ruler of Sharjah also emphasised the importance of easing financial-related problems. He personally strives to address the concerns of this group by offering grace periods or reducing their hardships, stressing that he is committed to avoiding imprisonment whenever possible. His Highness expressed his desire to prevent individuals from being labeled as "prison graduates," even if they have only been incarcerated once.

Sheikh Sultan explained that prison is not meant for humiliation or torture, but for reform and discipline. He emphasised that one of the key responsibilities of security personnel is to rehabilitate individuals, not to punish them. His Highness acknowledged that, like anyone, some people may make mistakes, and others may be arrested unjustly. In such cases, their rights must be restored, and they should be provided with conditions that ensure a comfortable and dignified life, rather than being treated as criminals deserving of punishment.

He pointed out that the penal code does not prescribe equal sentences, and as such, wrongdoers should not be treated the same or placed together in prison cells. He stressed the importance of separating convicts, as there are those who are repeat offenders and those who are incarcerated for the first time. The negative influence in prison can corrupt the positive, so it is essential to isolate each group appropriately.

He explained that discipline in prisons should be rooted in treating individuals with kindness, paying attention to those who have committed offenses, and listening to them. He emphasised that these individuals, like anyone else, were born with potential, but their upbringing may have been neglected, leaving them vulnerable to bad influences. Had they received proper guidance from their parents, they could have become positive members of society.

Sheikh Sultan stressed that the process of reforming both prisons and security starts at home, urging parents to raise their children in a way that promotes virtue. This, in turn, will foster a virtuous society and a virtuous city, where people uphold their religion, faith, Arab identity, customs, and traditions.

Focus on family support, financial literacy, and addiction rehabilitation

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah stressed that through the District councils he will work to communicate with the families and learn about the relationship between the father and his children and know their needs, explaining that he will not fail in providing everything that guarantees a decent life for families, directing the necessity of communicating the needs of the families, according to which His Highness issues directives and decisions that reflect on society and its development.

His Highness expressed his hope that others would hold him in high regard and that his message would reach every home, to both fathers and mothers. He underlined the importance of providing for basic needs by creating jobs with generous salaries that would enable families to thrive despite rising living costs. His Highness also wished for widespread education on financial literacy, including the culture of saving, budgeting, and managing household finances, through regular lectures. Additionally, he called for lessons on child-rearing and protecting children to be shared with the community.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, explained that the rehabilitation of addicts will be managed through a dedicated centre overseen by the Sharjah Health Authority, which is responsible for supervising health facilities and can provide the necessary services for those seeking recovery. His Highness emphasised that addiction treatment is primarily psychological, and specialists will focus on healing and rehabilitating individuals.

He recommended addressing such issues with both reason and compassion. His Highness also wished success to all those working in the security sector, acknowledging their immense efforts, and recognising those who sacrifice their lives or endure permanent disabilities in the service of God.

His Highness concluded his speech by reaffirming the commitment to providing full and unwavering support to Sharjah Police, ensuring the achievement of security and safety for both the community and all those residing in Sharjah.

The opening ceremony began with a flag salute, during which the Sharjah Police flag, featuring the new identity, was raised on the main mast of the headquarters building. This was followed by the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates. His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, then unveiled the commemorative plaque marking the official opening of the Sharjah Police General Command building. Designed in the style of Islamic heritage, the building adheres to the highest environmental sustainability standards. It spans a total area of over 233,000 square metres, with a built-up area of 35,500 square metres. Of this, 21,700 square metres are dedicated to the main building of the command, which houses all its departments and sections, spread across the ground floor and two additional floors.

Upcoming projects to strengthen police operations and security infrastructure

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, was briefed on upcoming projects, including the Special Tasks Department and the Sharjah Police Club. These initiatives reflect His Highness’s vision to strengthen police operations and improve security infrastructure. The goal is to enhance institutional performance, create an integrated environment that supports strategic objectives, improve the quality of life for the community, and solidify the role of Sharjah Police as a leading institution that adapts to future needs, while striving to maintain security and stability across the emirate.

Awarding Sharjah Police officers and personnel for outstanding service

His Highness awarded the Sharjah Police Medal to 14 officers representing the military cadres in the emirate’s regular forces. His Highness personally bestowed the medals upon the following individuals: Major General Jassim Mohammed Al Khayal, Commander-in-Chief of the General Command of the Amiri Guard; Major General Arif Mohammed Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah; Brigadier Ghanem Khamis Al Houli, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the General Command of the Amiri Guard; Brigadier Dr.

Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of the Sharjah Police Academy; and Brigadier Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.

The honours also extended to Brigadier Ahmed Haji Al Sarkal, Director General of the General Department of Prevention and Community Protection; Brigadier Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director General of the General Department of Resources and Support Services; Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support; Brigadier Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajil, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations; Brigadier Omar Ahmed Bu Al Zoud, Director General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports; Brigadier Dr. Ali Ahmed Bu Al Zoud, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Prevention and Community Protection; Brigadier Youssef Obaid bin Harmoul, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations; and Brigadier Dr. Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Helou, Director of the Preventive Security Department.

His Highness also presented the Sharjah Police Medal to Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, and Major General (Retired) Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi. In addition, His Highness awarded 2,230 medals, badges, and decorations to officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel in recognition of their outstanding institutional performance.

Inaugurating state-of-the-art Operations Centre to enhance security and efficiency

Following this, His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, proceeded to the Operations Department building, where he inaugurated the state-of-the-art Operations Centre. This centre is the most advanced among security agencies, equipped with the latest software systems and designed according to cutting-edge standards that incorporate artificial intelligence. It enables the center to manage reports and security tasks with exceptional efficiency. The centre unifies efforts through a series of precise digital procedures, ensuring effective connectivity between all operations rooms across various police departments. It also integrates network systems with partners, such as accessing traffic signal cameras on the emirate's roads and streets. This initiative aligns with Sharjah’s ambitious vision to enhance security, safety, and provide innovative security and traffic services to the UAE community.

Briefing on the Reports Management Centre

His Highness received a detailed briefing on the Reports Management Centre, which includes platforms for receiving emergency reports through the number 999, operating 24/7. The centre also features security monitoring platforms linked to a network of cameras deployed throughout the emirate.

The Ruler of Sharjah, also reviewed the patrol management platforms, which ensure efficient coordination between all police patrols. Additionally, he examined the platforms designated for coordinating with supporting entities, such as specialised departments that play a key role in enhancing the effectiveness of comprehensive security, traffic, and community operations. These platforms also support efforts to maintain security and safety across the emirate, improving response times and the delivery of high-level security services.

Furthermore, he was briefed on the early warning system, which links gold and money exchange stores, as well as major retail outlets, forming an integrated security network that proactively contributes to enhancing security and preventing incidents.

During His Highness' tour of the operations room, he inspected the security incident management room, which is equipped with state-of-the-art engineering standards and advanced technical systems for managing risks and significant security incidents. The room is designed to ensure maximum preparedness and support swift decision-making by providing all necessary strategic resources to the team. This enables them to plan with precision and manage security situations efficiently, while responding quickly and effectively to the associated security challenges.

He visited the 901 Call Centre, where he learned about the centre’s operations. This centre specialises in handling non-emergency inquiries and providing police services, playing a key role in improving communication between the police and the public. It also contributes to enhancing the quality of life within the UAE community.

Sharjah Ruler concluded his tour of the Operations Department by visiting the simulation rooms designated for the reporting department. These rooms play a crucial role in training police personnel to handle various reports received, thereby improving their efficiency. This training ensures a rapid and effective response to emergencies and security situations, while also enhancing their preparedness to tackle all challenges with high effectiveness.

Sheikh Sultan wrote a message in the golden register for senior visitors to the leadership, directed to the Sharjah Police personnel. The message read: "To every member of the Sharjah Police, we are working to develop society in all aspects, and this can only be achieved through your efforts in ensuring safety and stability, allowing society to progress to the level it deserves. We extend our greetings and appreciation to all of you, and we will continue to do everything necessary to support you in carrying out your work to the best of your ability."

The Sharjah Police General Command presented His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, with a commemorative model featuring letters in various Arabic fonts as part of its design.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi approved the promotion of 4,138 military personnel within the emirate’s regular forces, including those in the Sharjah Police General Command, the Emiri Guard General Command, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and the Sharjah Police Academy.

The promotions included 3,767 members of the Sharjah Police General Command, comprising 393 officers and 3,374 non-commissioned officers and personnel. Additionally, 162 members of the General Command of the Amiri Guard were promoted, including 5 officers and 157 non-commissioned officers and personnel. The promotion also extended to 42 non-commissioned officers and personnel in the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, as well as 167 members of the Sharjah Police academy, consisting of 25 officers and 142 non-commissioned officers and personnel. His Highness also approved the retroactive implementation of these promotions.

The opening ceremony also saw the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Central Finance Department; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office; Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; along with several senior police officers and military officials.