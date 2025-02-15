Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH15th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Sharjah Falconers Club, on Saturday, in Al Burair area.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah unveiled the memorial plaque upon his arrival, marking the official opening of the Sharjah Falconers Club headquarters.

H.H. toured the corridors of the administrative building, which includes a lecture hall, a training centre for wireless gliding and drone simulation, a falconers’ library, administrative offices and a falconers’ lounge. He viewed the exhibition, which contains the most prominent tools for falcons and hunting, and the latest devices used in various falconry competitions.

H.H. met with the students enrolled in the training programmes offered by the club, and learned about the theoretical lessons and simulation rooms that include the latest systems and technologies that enable students to train falcons and hone their skills in different ways.

During a meeting with the Chairman and board Members of the Falconers Club, the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the club’s expansion plans and the most prominent efforts made to achieve titles and accomplishments in various local and international championships.

H.H. watched a presentation on the Sharjah Bird Breeding Centre project, which will enable falconers to acquire birds more easily, take care of their health and raise them in the correct manner. The presentation also included learning about the best global practices and experiences in the field of bird breeding.

H.H. approved the Sharjah Falcon Breeding Centre project, which aims to provide a natural environment for birds that facilitates the process of mating, breeding and comprehensive health care for various types of birds, in cooperation with the University of Al Dhaid.

H.H. also approved the area surrounding the club to be a protected area that allows the club to practice falconry activities and provides a safe and suitable environment for training.

The Board of Directors of the Sharjah Falconers Club expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his great support that contributed to the club and its falconers accomplishing achievements and titles through participation in various championships, and the provisions enjoyed by the club and the advanced facilities that contribute to creating a new generation interested in bird breeding and falconry.

The Ruler of Sharjah honoured the falconers who won titles in various local and international competitions, presenting them with the Distinguished Falconer Shield and wishing them success in achieving more titles.

H.H. also visited the Sharjah Falconers Club Clinic building, which is considered the largest in the Arabian Gulf region and provides advanced and integrated healthcare. It includes a laboratory equipped with the latest international devices and technologies, a feather splinting room, a falconry operating room, a CT scan machine, the first of its kind in the region, and a centre for selling falconry sports equipment.

The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the examination procedures that birds undergo at the clinic, starting with the initial examination, anesthetising the bird and giving it a feeder, all the way to performing an endoscopy for internal diagnosis and taking a swab to see the fungi and determine their type, and choosing the appropriate treatment plan for the bird, in addition to periodic examinations, mobile clinics and health awareness programmes.

H.H. then moved to "Al Muqayd" falcon shelter, which has a capacity of 500 birds, and was briefed on its specifications, as it was equipped according to the highest health standards by providing air purifiers and temperature and humidity sensors to maintain the temperature of the place. "Al Muqayd" building also provides the ideal environment for birds living in Siberian regions, and the building is characterised by its multiple windows that allow natural light and a cool atmosphere that enables birds to live in their suitable environment.

The Sharjah Falconers Club is a beacon of heritage that reflects the ancient history of falconry and the preservation of the values and traditions rooted in this noble sport and passing them on to future generations. The club aims to provide a distinctive environment for falconry enthusiasts, through practicing their favourite hobby and exchanging experiences and knowledge in this field.

The opening was attended by Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Public Works, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Mohammed bin Halis Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Batayeh Municipal Council, Mohammed Khalifa Al Badawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Falconers Club, and a number of officials in the sports sector.