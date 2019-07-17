UrduPoint.com
Sultan Al Qasimi Issues Decision Restructuring Sharjah Ph.D. Award

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Decision restructuring Sharjah Ph.D. Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Administrative Decision restructuring the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Doctoral Dissertations in Management Science in the Arab World (Sharjah Ph.D. Award).

Decision No.13 of 2019 stipulates that the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Ph.D.

Award will be reconstituted under the chairmanship of Abdullah Salem Al Tarifi and the membership of 6 members.

The new board will serve for a term of three years effective from the date of the decision and is renewable. The members shall continue to fulfil their roles at the end of their terms until new members are appointed.

The decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

