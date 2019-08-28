UrduPoint.com
Sultan Al Qasimi Issues Decree On Sharjah Sports Council Structure

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:15 PM

Sultan Al Qasimi issues decree on Sharjah Sports Council structure

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree No. 24 of 2019 regarding the general organisational structure of the Sharjah sports Council, SSC.

According to the Decree, the Council's general organisational structure shall be approved by the Sharjah Executive Council through resolutions that call for the detailed organisational structure and work processes to implement the decree, including the provision of detailed job descriptions across the SCC's organisational departments.

The Decree also calls the SCC's departments to take necessary measures - merging, forming, or abolishing organisational departments - to meet with the newly formed general organisational structure.

The Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette, and is effective from its date of issuance.

