Sultan Al Qasimi Issues Emiri Decree To Establish Sharjah Education Academy

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah education Academy, SEA.

The first article of the Decree No. 10 of 2020 stipulates that a non-profit academic institution specialising in academic and vocational training for teachers and educational leaders shall be established in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The academy is a Sharjah government entity, which enjoys the legal personality and the legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and goals.

A law shall be issued to regulate the SEA's functions, defines its objectives, competencies and all related affairs.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

