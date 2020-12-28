UrduPoint.com
Sultan Al Qasimi Issues Law On General Budget Of Sharjah Government

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

Sultan Al Qasimi issues law on general budget of Sharjah government

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. 08 of 2020 regarding the general budget of Sharjah government for the fiscal year 2021.

The law stipulates that the general budget of Sharjah government attached to this law shall be enforced during the period from 1st January, 2021, until 31st December, 2021.

According to the law, the head of the central finance department or his representative may approve the required financial transfers between the activities of the government entity upon its request, after studying the justifications presented in such a way that doesn't negatively affect the performance indicators of the activities transferred from it.

It is also permissible to delegate government agencies the authority to conduct financial transfers between sections and items of the same activity at a rate of (100%) except for section 1.

In accordance with the law of Sharjah Executive Council, in cases of necessity, to issue the necessary decisions regarding expenditures not included in the general budget, or to transfer from one section to other sections of the general budget during this fiscal year.

This law shall be effective from 1st January, 2021, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

