Sultan Al Qasimi meets members of Emirates Writers Union, Emirates Publishers Association

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the Emirates Writers Union and the Emirates Publishers Association will have their own dedicated building near the Expo Centre, Sharjah.

This came as H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan addressed a meeting for the two unions today at the headquarters of the Sharjah Book Authority.

H.H. added that the new building will provide a conducive environment for the two organisations to best perform their tasks and fulfill responsibilities toward promoting cultural learning and developing the skills of Emirati writers and publishers.

The members of the unions commended the initiative of the Sharjah ruler and his constant support for culture in the UAE.