Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task force team

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday morning received the task force team of the "Rights of Future Generations" of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial, in the presence of Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan received the group at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre of Gulf Studies, where he welcomed them to Sharjah and thanked them for their inspirational work that would lead to initiatives and programmes aimed at encouraging communities and states to think seriously about the importance of preserving the rights of the generations to come.

The Sharjah Ruler explained to the team the development movement and the cultural project of the Emirate of Sharjah that started in the 1970s when he famously said, "Let us stop the concrete revolution, and let us start a culture revolution." Thus, a culture journey was launched and planning began and continued over the subsequent 40 years during which Sharjah was honoured with many titles, last of which was being named the World Book Capital.

He noted that the meeting with the task force team was aimed at discussing the possible contributions to ensure better lives for individuals and communities.

He also highlighted the importance of taking a stand that guarantees the rights of future generations across various aspects of life.

The meeting discussed several issues pertaining to global challenges related to preserving the world for future generations.

Sharjah Ruler joined the delegation during a tour of the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre of Gulf Studies, where they were briefed about the most important historical documents and manuscripts about Arab history and the history of the Gulf, as well as the halls that included various medals and souvenirs received by the Ruler of Sharjah from different heads of state and international organisations and universities.