Sultan Al Qasimi opens Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened the Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre at Al Bardi in Al Dhaid City on Monday morning.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan heard a detailed explanation about the departments, functions and tasks of the wildlife centre, which is one of the most important specialised centres that display pictures of wildlife through a trip that provides visitors with an opportunity to learn about the desert, and explore its wildlife.

He watched a short movie entitled, "Sharjah’s Heritage", which sheds light on Sharjah's rich archaeological heritage treasures, highlighting its environmental and biological diversity.

The Sharjah Ruler also witnessed interactive environmental workshops for children, with animation and video presentations.

With its eight different halls, the Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre provides several interactive techniques that meet the needs of all age groups.

As one of the most important projects concerned with the environment, the centre has significant importance in preserving biodiversity, wildlife, and specialised educational centres, contributing to raising environmental awareness among the community.

The nature reserves and specialised educational centres are key components of Sharjah's strategy, promoting the preserving of ecosystems and conserving the biological diversity of wildlife.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, highlighted the unlimited support of the Ruler of Sharjah, adding that the Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre is part of Sharjah’s environmental strategy and plans aimed at expanding the establishment of more environmental and educational tourism projects, in line with the vision and directives of the Ruler of Sharjah.

The opening was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs; Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate; Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, as well as a number of dignitaries.