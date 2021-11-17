UrduPoint.com

Sultan Al Qasimi Receives A Delegation From SSEPIET

Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sultan Al Qasimi receives a delegation from SSEPIET

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday, received a delegation from the Sharjah Standard Emirate Project for International Education Tests (SSEPIET), at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara).

Dr. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the delegation and exchanged talks with them about the importance of the project, shedding light on the importance of the appropriate modern means to promote the students’ education at various levels, contributing to enhancing the educational process in the emirate.

During the meeting, Dr. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the details of the programmes of the Sharjah "standard emirate for international tests", which is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the students’ achievements in the emirate's schools through the application of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement package.

The Ruler of Sharjah listened to a detailed explanation of the importance of the data-collection programme carried out to enhance the students’ achievement performance in the basic subjects, and the plans and scientific studies of the project, including several various programmes in the coming years.

The meeting dealt with the objectives of the Sharjah "standard emirate for international tests", the opportunities it provides at all levels and the foundations of the educational process, especially at the level of parents of students. The meeting also touched on the importance of the project in evaluating the students’ studying in the emirate’s schools, compared to the results of their peers in other countries who are participating in international tests.

After the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah accompanied the delegation on a tour of the Dara, reviewing its various sections and departments. During their visit, the delegation also viewed several old photographs chronicling the cities, events, and personalities of the Emirate of Sharjah, other emirates, and the Arab Gulf states.

