UrduPoint.com

Sultan AlNeyadi To Be Part Of Crew Dragon Relocation On ISS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocation on ISS

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will join in a mission to relocate the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft’s docking port on Saturday, 6th May, to make way for the arrival of an upcoming cargo spacecraft on the International Space Station (ISS).

AlNeyadi will take part in the mission along with the Crew-6 members NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The live coverage of the mission will start at 15:00 UAE time and will be broadcast on https://mbrsc.ae/live/. The Crew-6 crew members will undock from the space-facing port of the space station’s Harmony module at 15:10 UAE time. The spacecraft will dock again at the station’s forward Harmony port at 15:53 UAE time.

The relocation, supported by the Mission Control Centre at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston and SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, will free up Harmony’s space-facing port for the docking of the next Dragon cargo spacecraft set to launch in June. The zenith port on Harmony will allow the Canadarm2 robotic arm easier access to the International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays, or IROSAs, that will arrive on SpaceX’s 28th commercial resupply mission for NASA for installation through a series of spacewalks.

This will be the third port relocation of a Dragon crew spacecraft, following previous relocations during the Crew-1 and Crew-2 missions.

AlNeyadi along with his Crew-6 team launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on 2nd March, to commence the longest Arab space mission in history. AlNeyadi also recently became the first Arab to undertake a spacewalk during Expedition 69, along with NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen.

During the spacewalk, which lasted 7 hours and 1 minute, they successfully completed a series of preparatory tasks which involved routing power cables, as a precursor to the installation of the iROSA.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

Related Topics

UAE Bowen Rashid Houston Florida SpaceX March May June From Government Allied Rental Modarba Arab

Recent Stories

Accession of King Charles dawn of new era for Comm ..

Accession of King Charles dawn of new era for Commonwealth countries: Prime Mini ..

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts w ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with King Charles III, British ..

4 minutes ago
 Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Reco ..

Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Record 169.1 Billion Rubles on Fri ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt Schools prioritize mental, physical well-bein ..

Govt Schools prioritize mental, physical well-being of students: GB CS

4 minutes ago
 Finland Investigating Export of Sanctioned Drillin ..

Finland Investigating Export of Sanctioned Drilling Equipment to Russia - Report ..

4 minutes ago
 Stocks jump as jobs data soothes US recession worr ..

Stocks jump as jobs data soothes US recession worries

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.