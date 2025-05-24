Sultan AlNeyadi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka welcomed Dr Sultan AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and UAE astronaut, for a special visit that brought to life the nation’s achievements in space exploration and its commitment to accelerating collective progress and empowering lives through research, innovation, and youth engagement.

Dr AlNeyadi was received by Shihab AlFaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. The minister was taken on a guided tour through the Pavilion’s immersive experience, From Earth to Ether.

During the visit, Dr AlNeyadi explored the Pavilion’s multi-sensory journey, which shares the UAE’s national story — one of deep humanity and remarkable transformation, rooted in enduring values. The experience highlights the contributions of people shaping the future of the UAE, including the Explorers of Space, the Catalysts of Healthcare, and the Stewards of Sustainability, and culminates in the powerful installation titled Woven Legacies.

A highlight of the tour was the Explorers of Space section, where Dr AlNeyadi is featured as one of the Pavilion’s ‘Dreamers Who Do’. This segment celebrates Emiratis who have made a tangible impact on the world stage. His presence at the Pavilion added depth and personal resonance to the exhibit, allowing visitors to connect in person with one of the inspiring individuals whose stories are at the heart of the Pavilion experience.

He was accompanied by Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

As part of the visit, Dr AlNeyadi addressed an audience during a specially organised event inside the Pavilion.

Speaking to a crowd that included children, families, and Expo visitors from around the world, he reflected on his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station as part of Expedition 69.

He shared insights on daily life in orbit, the scientific experiments conducted during the mission, and the importance of international partnerships in advancing space research. He also answered questions from the audience in an open Q&A session.

“It has been a privilege to visit the UAE Pavilion here in Osaka and see how our national story is being brought to life on the global stage,” said Dr Sultan AlNeyadi. “The Explorers of Space zone and the 'Meet the Dreamers Who Do' experience highlight the UAE’s belief in its people. In just a few years, we have moved from ambition to achievement in space exploration. Our growing collaboration with Japan is a strong example of what shared vision can deliver for the future of humanity,” he added.

Dr AlNeyadi’s visit also formed part of Expo 2025’s ‘Future of Community and Mobility’ theme week, which explores how science, innovation, and collective effort can transform how societies move, connect, and progress.

His participation underscored the UAE’s leadership in these conversations, particularly in the fields of advanced technology and space exploration.

Following the Pavilion tour, Dr AlNeyadi visited several other national pavilions as part of a broader tour of Expo 2025 Osaka.

The UAE Pavilion remains open daily, offering visitors an immersive and multi-sensory experience that captures the people, ideas, and achievements shaping a flourishing future for all life, from Earth to Ether.