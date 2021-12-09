Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS 3rd Strategy Conference

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), valued the precious trust placed in him by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for honouring him to preside over the University of Sharjah, established, followed up and supervised by the Ruler of Sharjah over the past years, stressing the continuation of the university’s journey, development and academic excellence at all levels.

This was stated when Sheikh Sultan attended the University of Sharjah 3rd Annual Strategy Conference, at the University City Hall, on Thursday morning.

Sheikh Sultan said, "The University of Sharjah, under the leadership of the Ruler of Sharjah, has occupied an advanced position at the level of world universities, according to the assessment conducted annually by university evaluation organisations at the international level, in addition to the efforts of the university’s elite board of trustees, scientists, specialists, faculty, administrative and technical staff, and all university employees."

Sheikh Sultan indicated that the 3rd Annual Strategy Conference seeks, through its discussions and sessions, to draw up and design a clear strategic plan that works to achieve the university’s goals.

During the opening ceremony, Sheikh Sultan witnessed the launch of the university’s new logo that reflects its aspirations and identity as a global scientific institution that originates from the emirate. The university will use the new logo during the next twenty years in all official correspondence and documents.

Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of UoS, delivered a speech in which he congratulated Sheikh Sultan for the precious trust of the Ruler of Sharjah, appointing him the university’s president.

He reviewed several achievements during the past period, the university’s participation in international forums in various conferences and scientific forums, research cooperation with prestigious academic institutions around the world, and the various projects presented by the university’s teaching staff and students.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also presented multiple examples of the university's cooperation in the field of international relations, as well as modern digital systems for business management at the university.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Sultan received a souvenir from the Chancellor of the UoS, in appreciation of his honour and for attending the conference launch.