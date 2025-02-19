Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Judicial Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, presided over a meeting of the Council at the House of Wisdom on Wednesday morning.

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which emphasise the importance of preserving human dignity and upholding justice, the Council has approved the directive stating that a defaulting debtor should not face imprisonment.

The Council decided that a decision to imprison a defaulting debtor will only be made after a brief investigation, during which the creditor must demonstrate the debtor’s ability to pay or confirm that the debtor has concealed or hidden assets or is failing to make payments without a valid reason.

To further implement the Ruler’s directives, the Judicial Council has instructed the Public Prosecution in Sharjah to collaborate with relevant government agencies responsible for family and social affairs within the emirate. This initiative aims to address disputes amicably and encourage reconciliation between parties before any family dispute lawsuits are filed or brought before the appropriate court.

At the start of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed warmly welcomed the members, commending their dedicated efforts. He emphasised how these contributions benefit the judiciary by safeguarding achievements and enhancing the judicial services offered to clients, all while upholding integrity and transparency.

The meeting covered several topics outlined in the agenda, focusing on the progress made by the joint committee with the Ministry of Justice regarding the transition to local staff. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to improve the judicial system and enhance overall performance.

During the session, the Council reviewed the latest updates on the transition process and assessed the execution of the approved plan.

They also highlighted key challenges that have arisen, emphasising the importance of maintaining a smooth and efficient judicial workflow throughout this phase.

The Council examined the progress made in implementing the recommendations from the previous meeting, where the accomplishments of the past period were discussed. They focused on the efforts to transition to the local workforce through collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, and how this transition contributes to achieving the desired objectives. Additionally, the Council put forward solutions to ensure that business operations continue with high accuracy and efficiency.

The Council underscored the importance of ongoing coordination among various judicial authorities to guarantee a seamless integration during this transitional phase. They highlighted the necessity of providing comprehensive administrative and technical support to reach the intended goals while maintaining close oversight of the implementation of the transitional steps in line with the highest standards.

The meeting was attended by H.H. the Chairman of the Judicial Council, Judge Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Judicial Department, Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, Judge Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla, Chairman of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Attorney General and Head of the Public Prosecution Authority, Judge Dr. Salama Rashid Salem Tamim Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Judicial Inspection Department, Judge Abdulrahman Sultan bin Taliah, Chairman of the Courts of Appeal, Judge Dr. Omar Obaid Al Ghoul, Chairman of the Courts of First Instance, and Sheikh Faisal bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council.