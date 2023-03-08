Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, crowned the UAE team comprising Abdullah Ahli and Omar Bahrazian, with the Arab Padel Cup, after winning the final match against the Qatari players Mohammed Saadoun and Abdullah Hajji.

During the coronation ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also honored the sponsors and partners in of the Arab Padel Cup Championship, in addition to the arbitration committees.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed had earlier watched the final match of the tournament, which was hosted and organised by the University of Sharjah in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates Padel Association, MatchSpot, and the Department of Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the official sponsor of the tournament.

The tournament, which started on the second of March, witnessed great competitions that brought together 18 teams representing 10 Arab countries, namely: the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which are participating with three teams each, and Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Morocco, which are participating with two teams for each country, and Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, Tunisia and Iraq, which are participating with one team each.



The tournament started with five matches, where the first and second matches were classification matches, then the matches continued at a rate of 4 matches per day, leading to the semi-finals and then the final match.

Alongside Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, President of the United Arab Emirates Padel Association; and Dr.

Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, attended both the coronation ceremony and the final match of the Arab Padel Cup Championship.