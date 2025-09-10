Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Explores Innovation At 14th IGCF

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 08:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, embarked on a tour of the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), held at Expo Centre Sharjah and organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau under the theme "Communication for Quality of Life."

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed explored the vibrant pavilions and accompanying activities, immersing himself in the dynamic environment designed to showcase the latest trends and innovations in government communication.
He attended 22 workshops and interactive sessions in total, each highlighting innovative approaches and practical models of effective government communication.

The sessions addressed pressing global and regional challenges, including food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability, and the green economy, demonstrating how strategic communication can positively impact diverse communities and promote meaningful societal change.

During his tour, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed engaged with representatives from media, government, and private sector pavilions, gaining first-hand insights into their initiatives.

Exhibitors presented a rich array of seminars, lectures, and workshops employing cutting-edge communication tools and methods, all aimed at strengthening governance, transparency, and public engagement on a global scale.

The 14th IGCF welcomed over 237 international speakers, who participated in 51 dialogue sessions as part of a comprehensive programme comprising more than 110 events across 22 interactive platforms. Seven inspirational keynote speeches and 22 specialised workshops drew on the expertise of leading government bodies, international organisations, universities, and tech and media firms, underscoring the forum's role as a hub for strategic communication, policy influence, and collaborative innovation for a sustainable future.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed on the tour were senior officials, including Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; and Alya Bu Ganem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, alongside other officials and media representatives from local, regional, and international outlets, ensuring a comprehensive engagement with the forum’s diverse offerings.

