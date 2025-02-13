Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Thank You' Award

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, honoured the winners of the ninth edition of the "Thank You" Award for Sharjah Broadcasting Authority employees, on Thursday, at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

This year's award was won by Aisha Al Mazmi (Administrator) and Ahmed Mohammed (Technician) from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority category. Sheikha Ahmed Al Ketbi won from Al Sharqiya Channel category, and Mahmoud Abdulqader Saleh won from Al Wusta Channel from Al Dhaid category. The honouring also included the direct managers of the winners.

The award ceremony began with a speech delivered by Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi for attending and honouring the ceremony and honouring the winners.

Al Ghaithi added, "This annual ceremony has become a well-established tradition in our authority, reflecting our commitment to honouring innovators and motivating employees who have raised the authority's banner high and contributed to achieving its mission set by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah."

The Director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority announced the latest amendments to the award's voting mechanism. The final decision to select the winners depends 30 percent on the jury's evaluation and 70 percent on the employee vote on the day of the ceremony.

Al Ghaithi pointed out the importance of the award in supporting the Authority's message and its remarkable success in delivering and achieving its vision and mission, saying, "The successes achieved by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority were not a coincidence, but rather the fruit of the efforts of its distinguished and creative employees, whom we celebrate because they are the cornerstone of the journey of success. The "Thank You" Award is not just an honour, but a message of appreciation for every employee who has made excellence a goal and creativity a method."

At the end of his speech, the Director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority congratulated the winners of this year's awards, pointing out that the Authority plays a role in motivating its employees, which is significant in pushing its efforts towards further excellence and progress in its media message.

During the ceremony, the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council and the attendees watched a visual material that covered the journey of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, its vision, mission and development since its establishment more than 36 years ago, during which it worked to present a distinguished media message that highlighted the extent of its commitment to the standards of solid media work.

A visual material was also presented about the award, which included quick dialogues with the Authority's employees in the Authority's various channels about the award, its importance and how it works to motivate employees. The attendees then watched an artistic show in which a group of light paintings were presented, accompanied by music.

Upon his arrival, H.H. Sheikh Sultan toured the exhibition dedicated to talented employees of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, which was held on the sidelines of the honouring event, as part of the programmes provided by the Authority to support employees and to enhance the importance of practicing various activities that encourage employees to pursue their hobbies, enhance them and develop their talents.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the various pavilions included in the exhibition, in which several male and female employees of the Authority participated. He listened to a detailed explanation from the participants about what they offered, which highlighted the technical aspects and skills.

The exhibition included multiple participations that included creative works, including: handicrafts, artistic drawings, installation works, electronics, and photography, reflecting the diversity of the participants' hobbies and interests.

The "Thank You" Award, which was launched nine years ago, is one of the distinguished initiatives organised by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority to honour its employees for the distinguished models they have presented throughout their careers, and a means of appreciating and rewarding the efforts made by employees, through developing and improving work procedures and methods within the Authority, and practical cooperation with other government entities working in the same field.

The award aims to encourage and value work, highlight the distinguished employees in their creative fields and honour them for their spirit of initiative and increased productivity, create an atmosphere of positive competition in the work environment, and encourage employees to provide better services with high efficiency and quality.

The honouring ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, along with: Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council, Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, directors of satellite channels and radio stations at the Authority, and a group of employees.