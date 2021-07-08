UrduPoint.com
Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Launches 3rd Edition Of 'Ithmar' Programme

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi launches 3rd edition of 'Ithmar' programme

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), stressed that moral values must constitute the main basis of the media content industry, highlighting the importance of strengthening media education in the country, which has become an urgent necessity no less important than the basic educational curricula.

This came during the launch of the third edition of the 'Ithmar' media training programme, organised by the Sharjah Press Club (SPC), which is part of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB). The third edition of Ithmar media training programme targets students aged 10 to 17 years to educate them on the fundamentals and techniques of content creation.

Sheikh Sultan pointed out that the priorities of the Emirate of Sharjah are building national cadres and investing in talents to support the development process. He pointed out to the various programmes launched by the emirate in recent years to unleash and channelise the creative energies of youth. Sharjah attaches great importance to training and empowering its students and youth so they are prepared to lead the future media revolution, he added.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council lauded the Sharjah Press Club for initiatives like Ithmar, whose successful outputs have demonstrated its importance in spreading a vibrant media culture in the emirate and training and developing young people to raise their competencies.

He also lauded the SPC’s media partners and other entities for extending their support to the programme and arming participants with the vital media skills.

The third edition of the Ithmar training programme, which is being organised virtually, features a number of media specialists and experts from Sharjah 24, the news website portal in Arabic and English, and the Majid magazine dedicated to children.

Fatma Ibrahim, Editor-in-Chief of Sharjah 24, reviewed the principles and ethics of creating content through social media platforms, while observing highest professional values and social norms and traditions. She emphasised the importance of respecting people’s privacy and sentiments and sensibilities.

She also underscored the need of awareness while selecting information and subjects to create positive content that enhances national pride and a sense of belonging, as well as social cohesion and meaningful dialogue.

