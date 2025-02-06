Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch of the 14th Sharjah Lights Festival, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. The festival runs from February 5 to 16 across 12 locations in Sharjah’s cities and regions.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was welcomed by Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Districts Affairs; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; along with several senior officials, government department heads, and a group of artists and media professionals.

The opening ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by a visual presentation highlighting the festival's journey since its inception in 2011. The presentation showcased the festival's stunning displays, artistic creations, and its success in drawing a diverse audience.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah attended the opening show, titled "The Story of an Exceptional Vision." The show depicted the remarkable vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which has turned Sharjah into a hub of culture and knowledge. Through vibrant and dazzling artistic displays, the show highlighted the ideas the Sharjah Ruler transformed into institutions thriving with science, thought, and culture.

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi for honouring the festival’s opening ceremony. In his speech, he highlighted the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, emphasising that his holistic approach prioritises the well-being of people. He praised H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan’s unwavering support for all sectors, which positively impacts the emirate’s development, society, and leadership, ultimately contributing to its continued prosperity.

Al Midfa highlighted the significant support for tourism programmes across the UAE, which continue to bolster key sectors in alignment with the country’s ambitious vision for sustainable development. He emphasised the goal of transforming the UAE into a premier global tourism destination, strengthening its position on the international tourism map.

The Chairman of the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority emphasised the festival’s significance within the emirate's broader initiatives, noting that it provides a vital economic and social opportunity to support small and medium-sized national businesses.

With over 70 local projects participating in the "Village of Lights," the festival serves as a permanent platform for creators and artists to showcase innovative light and interactive experiences. Each display represents a unique work of art, conveying meaningful stories and impactful messages.

This year's Sharjah Light Festival features spectacular light shows across 12 different locations in the Emirate, showcasing the beauty of Sharjah’s architecture and cultural heritage. The festival offers immersive visual experiences that blend art with technology.

The Festival features notable performances including "The Journey of the Light of Knowledge and Art," which transforms the Sharjah Mosque into a canvas of living paintings, symbolising the harmony between humanity, art, and nature. Another highlight, "The Story of the Valley," explores themes such as life’s origins, ancient settlements, storytelling, and the construction of Al Dhaid Fort. The festival also presents the dynamic 3D projection "Light of the East," which brings to life the captivating tale of Khorfakkan, its unique location, and the beauty of Al Rafisah Dam. Additionally, shows like "Dream of Nekisos" offer more dazzling displays.

The illuminated sites featured in the 14th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival showcase the rich diversity and ancient culture of the Emirate. The artistic displays emphasise the exceptional beauty of the emirate’s iconic tourist and urban landmarks, highlighting structures that tell compelling stories of Sharjah's cultural heritage and achievements.

The Sharjah Lights Festival, a premier annual event that blends art and creativity, features numerous international artists showcasing their unique visions. Celebrating creativity, it draws thousands of visitors both locally and internationally, becoming a key highlight in the emirate’s cultural and tourism Calendar.

This year’s edition introduces new locations, including the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, Al Heera Beach, Al Hefaiyah Lake, Aljada area, and other iconic landmarks across Sharjah.

The festival features the "Village of Lights," which will run until February 23. It offers a vibrant interactive programme with various participating pavilions, including the Museum of Lights. Visitors can enjoy a range of events, interactive activities, and fun games for families and children.

This year's Village of Lights features a wide array of small and medium-sized national enterprises, offering experiences that cater to visitors' diverse interests. From food and beverage stalls to retail projects, the village fosters local entrepreneurship and serves as an interactive platform for engaging with the public.

