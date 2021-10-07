UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV Employees’ Efforts

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV employees’ efforts

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, praised the employees of Al Sharqiya Kalba tv (SBA) for the special coverage of the tropical cyclone "Shaheen" and their contribution in informing the public of all precautionary measures.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah stressed that most of the viewers are behind the screens and do not realise the extent of the effort being made by the cadre in dealing with the situation professionally in the eastern region.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the SBA, expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi for his elegant gesture by visiting the channel’s headquarters in Kalba, meeting with its employees, and praising the efforts that the employees made, which proves their high efficiency in covering and reporting important events in Sharjah.

