Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Jawaher Medal of Honour

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) H.H .Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and UNHCR Eminent Advocate, has conferred on H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the Humanitarian Envoy of TBHF, the prestigious ‘Jawaher Medal of Honour’, in recognition of his exemplary humanitarian leadership reflected in his steadfast work to improve the lives of millions of forcibly displaced people worldwide and in building the capacities of host communities to be able to provide a better quality of life.

This occurred during the honouring ceremony on Wednesday in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Digital Office; Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR); Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and board Member of Sharjah Islamic Bank; Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah business Women's Council; and a number of government senior officials, heads, and directors of authorities and entities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Launched in 2016, the Jawaher Medal of Honour is a leading initiative designed to recognise and honour the consistent and impact-creating humanitarian efforts of an outstanding personality and to create role models out of them to inspire individuals and entities worldwide.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi has opined that inspiring models like the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah transform social development from singular acts into a global movement by setting successful examples and encouraging community-wide efforts to do good.

Her Highness further noted that it is these exceptional contributions to humanitarian development that the Jawaher Medal of Honour turns the spotlight on, celebrating the successful efforts of a single individual that has the power to change the fates of thousands of vulnerable people and their future generations.

H.H. Sheikha Jawher Al Qasimi said, "We know that those who are truly committed to philanthropy do not seek recognition nor ask for anything in return, as they consider the positive impact of their goodness on people’s lives to be the highest honour." However, it is our duty to show them our gratitude and appreciation and highlight their work's importance and sustainable impact".

"The Jawaher Medal of Honour embodies the ethics, culture, and heritage of the UAE and Sharjah. It reflects our eagerness to do our absolute best to ensure that more people around the world live with dignity.

The medal communicates our message to the world: celebrating the goodness in human hearts is very important to our country. By highlighting acts of human goodness, we are giving our children and youth role models to be inspired by and follow. This way, we as a nation make philanthropy and community service a social culture, raising generations who are aware of their duties towards the world", Her Highness further added.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi thanked H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi for showing great confidence and trust in him, noting that when a humanitarian honour is conferred upon a global pioneer in the field, the responsibility and consequences are greater.

Reflecting on the values he gained from the Sharjah community shaped by the human-centric leadership of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sultan bin Ahmed remarked, "What comes to mind at this moment are the words of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah: ‘Our world is one, and human and environmental events that occur anywhere are bound to have global consequences in one form or another’. This is what we have learned from His Highness—the interconnectedness of people, of our destinies, and of our aspirations".

"I firmly believe that what I have achieved in my life is a product of my learnings in Sharjah and the UAE, and my actions are giving back to the same community that has shaped my ethics and intellect. The best way to give back is to broaden one’s impact", the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah said.

"I now have a bigger mission set and more work to do in honour of this trust. Through my journey of uplifting people and communities, I have learned that what we give goes full circle to come back and benefit the person who did good, their family, and their community," H.H. Sultan bin Ahmed further noted.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has worked tirelessly within Sharjah’s and the UAE’s integrated systems to advocate for global issues and serve millions of vulnerable people around the world.

His remarkable contributions span knowledge, arts, media, and institutional practises and extend to major contributions to infrastructure development, the establishment of service institutions and facilities, and the creation of talent incubators to support victims of war, natural calamities, and civic unrest.

He has spearheaded significant projects and initiatives that aim to uplift society and foster ambition.

In addition to his significant local responsibilities, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has spearheaded global humanitarian projects led by TBHF as their Humanitarian Envoy.