Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Receives Minister Of Justice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 07:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, welcomed Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, along with his delegation, during a meeting held in His Highness's office Thursday.
At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan warmly welcomed the Minister of Justice, commending the Ministry's significant efforts to enhance judicial and legal services.
He also emphasised the vital need for ongoing collaboration among the various judicial institutions in the country to foster justice and streamline legal processes, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the nation’s judicial system.
The meeting also addressed several topics related to areas of cooperation between the local and Federal sides.
He learned about the workflow in the Ministry of Justice. He was informed about the Ministry’s general strategy to provide the best services to all members of society in all judicial and legal fields, aiming to develop legislative capabilities in line with legal updates.
He attentively listened to an in-depth briefing from the Minister regarding the Ministry’s objectives and plans for the upcoming year. The discussion focused on developing laws and legislation, emphasising the Ministry’s significant role in safeguarding the rights of all individuals.
The Minister highlighted the importance of nurturing public interest in the judiciary and providing the necessary support for fulfilling the message of justice within society. This initiative aims to enhance stability by modernising the judicial system across the country.
Al Nuaimi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed and conveyed his desire to strengthen collaboration in a manner that benefits judicial institutions and advances the development of the judicial sector in the country.
