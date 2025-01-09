Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Receives Minister Of Justice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Justice

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, welcomed Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, along with his delegation, during a meeting held in His Highness's office Thursday.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan warmly welcomed the Minister of Justice, commending the Ministry's significant efforts to enhance judicial and legal services.

He also emphasised the vital need for ongoing collaboration among the various judicial institutions in the country to foster justice and streamline legal processes, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the nation’s judicial system.

The meeting also addressed several topics related to areas of cooperation between the local and Federal sides.

He learned about the workflow in the Ministry of Justice. He was informed about the Ministry’s general strategy to provide the best services to all members of society in all judicial and legal fields, aiming to develop legislative capabilities in line with legal updates.

He attentively listened to an in-depth briefing from the Minister regarding the Ministry’s objectives and plans for the upcoming year. The discussion focused on developing laws and legislation, emphasising the Ministry’s significant role in safeguarding the rights of all individuals.

The Minister highlighted the importance of nurturing public interest in the judiciary and providing the necessary support for fulfilling the message of justice within society. This initiative aims to enhance stability by modernising the judicial system across the country.

Al Nuaimi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed and conveyed his desire to strengthen collaboration in a manner that benefits judicial institutions and advances the development of the judicial sector in the country.

Related Topics

Sharjah All From Best

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Ju ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Justice

43 seconds ago
 Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army ch ..

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army chief

7 minutes ago
 The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) orga ..

The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation compet ..

7 minutes ago
 Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace fo ..

Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead

7 minutes ago
 Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

16 minutes ago
 KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

7 minutes ago
C&W launches inspection of road projects

C&W launches inspection of road projects

7 minutes ago
 DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’ ..

DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’s issues

7 minutes ago
 Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive ..

Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive fashion sense attracts attent ..

7 minutes ago
 Grand operation started against encroachers in Lar ..

Grand operation started against encroachers in Larkana

7 minutes ago
 Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hind ..

Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hindu marriage act

7 minutes ago
 PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds i ..

PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds in six months

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East