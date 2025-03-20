Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi reviews Al Qasimi optical observatory

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, reviewed the proposed Al Qasimi Optical Radio Observatory project, set to be established on Jebel Al-Kitab, during his visit to the Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology on Thursday afternoon.

During the presentation, the future vision of the observatory was outlined, aiming to position it as a scientific institution and a national symbol of excellence and innovation. The project aspires to invest in developing national talent, fostering international collaborations, and laying the foundation for scientific advancement that aligns with the UAE’s aspirations for space exploration.

Al Qasimi Observatory will be the first officially registered and licensed astronomical observatory in the UAE for space-related activities, offering services in tracking, monitoring, and space situational awareness. It will house the largest optical telescope in the Arabian Gulf region, making it the most advanced in the Arab world. The observatory will feature three Primary observational stations dedicated to stellar and exoplanet research, star formation studies, and galaxy analysis through spectral examination.

In addition to supporting astronomical research and education, the observatory will provide public engagement programmes, scientific workshops, and hands-on training for researchers and enthusiasts. It will also focus on southern sky observation, filling an existing scientific gap in this field.

The observatory’s objectives align with the University of Sharjah’s EDGE strategy, which focuses on localisation, digital transformation, international collaboration, and entrepreneurship.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also reviewed the Sharjah CubeSat Laboratory, which presented its scientific goals and achievements, including its role in building national expertise, fostering innovation, and advancing technical and scientific capabilities.

The lab specialises in the design, operation, and development of CubeSats, providing technical training and investing in talent development through capacity-building programmes.

The lab's achievements include projects such as Sharjah-Sat 1 and Sharjah-Sat 2, as well as scientific publications, training programmes, and the establishment of ground stations. Future plans for the laboratory extend until 2031, aiming to enhance research and space exploration efforts.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also explored the Meteorite Laboratory, which comprises the UAE Meteor Monitoring Network, meteorite analysis units, and an extensive collection of meteorite samples and impact fragments. The laboratory houses 8,111 meteorite specimens, impact fragments, and related elements, and plays a key role in research, student training, and hosting delegations.

Developing a meteorite law for the UAE

Expanding the UAE Meteor Monitoring Network

Processing and analysing affected meteorites

Enhancing meteorite display and preservation techniques

Upgrading meteorite analysis equipment

Strengthening collaborative initiatives with various entities

The visit concluded with a presentation on the Sharjah Planetarium’s latest achievements, including the development of new live astronomical shows using advanced simulation software and narrated presentations. The planetarium offers diverse topics such as auroras, cosmic clouds, the International Space Station, violent cosmic phenomena, the Moon, and the Islamic lunar Calendar.

Additionally, the presentation covered the planetarium’s participation in local and international events, along with ongoing development projects aimed at enhancing community engagement and public awareness in astronomy.