Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi reviews best sports practices at SPOC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, has highlighted the remarkable role of media entities in the emirate of Sharjah in shedding light on the capabilities of government entities and supporting their development journey through its media outlets.

He affirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah embraces competencies, talented cadres and modern facilities that undertake to serve the community based on the proactive efforts and future plans.

This came during a visit by Sharjah Media Council’s members to Sharjah Police Officers Club (SPOC) on Sunday including Dr Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (SHAMS); Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau; and Hassan Yacoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council.

Sharjah Media Council’s members were received by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Brigadier- General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police along with a number of senior officials of Sharjah Police.

During the visit, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and members of the Council were briefed on the external facilities of the Sharjah Police Officers Club, the athletics track and equipment of "Crossfit" training, in addition to the football field designed according to approved specifications and measurements.

The Chairman of Sharjah Media Council also inspected the swimming pool used in holding training courses dedicated to the club’s members and their children.

The Chairman of Sharjah Media Council praised the sports facilities which are equipped with the latest tools and sports equipment to provide the best services to Sharjah Police members, indicating that the visit represented an opportunity to review the best practices and benefit from experiences that have been applied.

For his part, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police sparked light on the distinguished partnership between Sharjah Police General Command and Sharjah Media Council as this visit translated the meanings of exchanging the visions and development ideas between two sides and provided an opportunity to review the best practices and experiences applied in the sports activity. Moreover, it aimed at strengthening prospects of cooperation between two sides to exchange experiences in various aspects.