Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed the launch of the pilot project for "Blockchain" technology at the University of Sharjah on Wednesday.

‏The President of the University was briefed about the advantages of using "Blockchain" technology, which includes several aspects, including information security and confidentiality, and ensuring the credibility of information and documents, in addition to accelerating procedures.

The work teams at the university worked effortlessly to unify and simplify procedures and to coordinate with all parties and partners to gain access to academic, scientific, and administrative services that serve the University of Sharjah community, which includes students, graduates, and the teaching and administrative staff.

