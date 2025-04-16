Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Head of the Oil Department and President of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), inaugurated the second edition of the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) EXPO at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The two-day event brings together industry leaders, regulatory bodies, and experts to discuss enhancing health, safety, and environmental standards and unifying the efforts of stakeholders around a shared commitment to make workplaces safer and more sustainable across all sectors.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem. Following this, Hatem Dhiyab Al Mussa, CEO of SNOC, delivered a speech welcoming the President of SNOC and the attendees.

He emphasised that health and safety are not just priorities but represent actual values for every project, determining its operation, leadership, and growth.

Al Mussa noted that the expo, in its second year, focuses on providing a safe and healthy work environment. He affirmed that while changes in projects worldwide are numerous, health and safety remain constant and evolve to support the growth of projects and their workers across various sectors.

The CEO of SNOC explained that sectors operate in a dynamic environment, with partners' aspirations growing. It is the responsibility of specialised institutions to drive progress and effectively implement health and safety measures, ensuring project continuity and growth.

He also mentioned that the expo hosts technical workshops discussing ways to enhance health and safety, encouraging innovative thinking to find suitable solutions for sector sustainability, achieving "zero" injuries at work sites, and investing in human resources to create an environment that improves work quality.

The event featured a panel discussion titled "Project Life Cycle Strategies for Contractor Compliance," where a group of experts focused on health, safety, and environmental issues and developing and enhancing emergency response stages.

They also stressed the importance of conducting studies on the current situation to support the continuity and interests of projects.

The speakers emphasised the importance of taking recommendations and communicating with various sectors through field visits and strengthening collaboration with strategic partners. The session discussed several examples of projects in Sharjah that implemented health and safety standards without recording any injuries, accidents, or human and moral losses.

The session highlighted the importance of establishing a culture of health and safety within organisations, reviewing various models from both the country and abroad to ensure sustainability. It also stressed the need to raise employee awareness about maintaining health and safety.

The session discussed the development of crisis management plans, their practical implementation, and compliance with health specifications and standards, focusing on the safety of workers and the project. It also addressed various challenges facing projects, both material and moral, some of which are beyond control, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The session concluded with a discussion on health, safety, and environmental standards built through reviewing best practices, engaging with partners, and listening to developmental feedback. This contributes to spreading a general culture and commitment to standards while exiting projects without injuries or accidents.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah toured the accompanying exhibition, getting acquainted with the participation of various governmental and private entities specialised in health, safety, and the environment, as well as the diverse services they offer to the exhibition visitors.

The exhibition aims to drive progress by enhancing collaboration, exchanging knowledge, and implementing solutions that benefit institutions, industries, and society as a whole amidst the challenges faced by various sectors. The exhibition encourages companies and institutions to move from mere compliance with laws to establishing a culture of leadership and proactive management in health, safety, and environmental fields.

The Health, Safety, and Environment Expo 2025 is organised to set an agenda for the future of safety and environmental responsibility in work environments. The exhibition enjoys support from sponsors and partners, along with several universities nationwide.

The exhibition includes discussion panels and practical training sessions, along with live shows covering important topics such as emergency preparedness, workplace risk mitigation, sustainability strategies, expert insights on the evolution of health, safety, and environmental systems in Sharjah, and the adoption of the latest innovative preventive measures.

The exhibition will also highlight the latest technologies in risk management, occupational health, and environmental safety.

Several senior officials and representatives of the participating entities attended the exhibition's launch.