Sultan Bin Ahmed Announces Establishment Of Sharjah Media Club

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed announces establishment of Sharjah Media Club

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC) announced the establishment of the Sharjah Media Club, during the third periodic meeting for the current year held by Sharjah Media board of Directors, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, on Sunday.

The establishment of the club aims to be an integrated social and sports forum that provides qualified services for media institutions’ employees, contributes to strengthening ties between them and provides a stimulating environment for exercising various types of sporting activities besides launching social events.

At the outset of the meeting, which was attended by the Sharjah Media Board of Directors and several of senior officials, Sheikh Sultan, welcomed the attendees and appreciated the untiring efforts exerted by media’s cadres in pushing forward the wheel of progress in the media sector that contribute to achieving further accomplishments and recording fruitful results as an outcome of their numerous cooperative works and proactive plans during the year.

Sheikh Sultan spoke on the importance of exchanging views and proposals with the SMC’s employees to employ the best distinct ideas in the work development process and provide the best services at the new Sharjah Media Club.

The meeting members were briefed on the most prominent activities, events and projects implemented by the three media institutions including Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, during the first quarter of the current year and plans for the second quarter of 2021.

