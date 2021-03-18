Sultan bin Ahmed approves Sharjah Government Media Guidelines

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), approved the issuance of the Sharjah Government Media Guidelines to be a comprehensive reference for media work in all its specialities and channels for workers in the media and communication departments in the government of Sharjah, aiming to promote the development of the media system in the emirate and ensure the media work integration among Governmental and media institutions.

This was done during a meeting of the SMC headed by Sheikh Sultan, which was held on Wednesday, at Al Wusta Channel headquarters in Al Dhaid.

The meeting was attended by the members of the council, including Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), and Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the SMC.

The reference of the media guidelines for the Sharjah Government includes various guides related to media reputation, dealing with media crises, community media directives, responsibilities and roles of media stakeholders, and guides targeting digital media, photography, video, marketing and media monitoring.

Sheikh Sultan stressed the importance of creating responsible media content based on societal values, in a way that contributes to protecting identity and heritage and promoting culture under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He said that the council continues its programmes to consolidate the values of media work and keep abreast of developments in line with the achievements of the Emirate of Sharjah, reflecting the efforts of the UAE to develop the media sector, stressing the council’s keenness to strengthen cooperation and integration relations between the government sector and various media institutions.

He appreciated the efforts of Al Wusta Channel from Al Dhaid, in enhancing the heritage and culture of the Central Region in the Emirate of Sharjah and preserving the authentic values of its people, stressing its distinguished role in protecting the popular heritage.

Sheikh Sultan reviewed the results of the first quarter outputs of the council and its affiliated institutions. The most important projects this year were discussed, including the adoption of the strategy of the SMC that is compatible with the strategy of its affiliated institutions, during which a specialised committee was formed consisting of the membership of the employees of the three institutions with experience and competence in this field.

The members of the SMC reviewed work plans and the most prominent events that are being organised, taking into account global circumstances and developments, and confirming commitment to the decisions issued by the Sharjah Executive Council. The attendees also discussed the readiness of the council’s media institutions to welcome the Holy Month of Ramadan.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Midfa addressed the report of the film committee specialising in providing content to filmmakers around the world, indicating that the committee is working to promote the emirate with an important point for cinematography and filmmaking, as more than 300 sites were filmed in Sharjah during the first phase as well as creating a comprehensive database in many locations in Sharjah.

The city has worked on a website that includes information, data, pictures and videos to facilitate the process of selecting photography sites for all local and international companies.

Khalaf reviewed the radio and television programmes of the authority, scheduled to be broadcast during the Holy Month of Ramadan, and highlighted the authority’s plans and projects.

Allay reviewed the plans and programmes of the SGMB and the developments of the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, which is being organised by the SGMB, stressing the importance of developing the variety of its contents in a way that enriches Ramadan evenings with useful and valuable information.