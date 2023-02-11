Sultan Bin Ahmed Attends 11th International Students' Dental Conference

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended on Saturday, the inauguration of the 11th International Students' Dental Conference at the University of Sharjah, which is organised by the University's College of Dentistry Students Association under the slogan "Revolutionary Steps Toward Better Oral Health".

The inauguration began with the national anthem of the UAE, followed by reciting of verses from the Holy Qur’an.

After that, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the UoS, delivered a speech expressing his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his patronage of the conference and attendance at its opening.

The Chancellor of the UoS affirmed during his speech that the conference sheds light on the international view of the university, as it was ranked among the best 301-351 universities in the world, the seventh in the Arab world and the first in the United Arab Emirates this year, according to the classification of the Times Higher education institution specialised in classifying universities in the world for the year 2023. The Faculty of Dentistry is also ranked among the top 200 universities in the world. In addition, the University Dental Hospital of Sharjah (UDHS) was awarded as the first dental hospital in the world to receive Diamond accreditation from the international Qmentum accreditation in Canada, after achieving an average of 99.4 percent out of the 261 evaluation criteria, which represents a mark of excellence in quality assurance and safety of the patients.

He reviewed the various services provided by the Faculty of Dentistry at the university, pointing out that the Faculty of Dentistry offers fully accredited academic programmes in the bachelor's and master's degrees, and the students of the faculty provide dental treatment for about 3000 patients for free in the University Dental Hospital.

Dr. Qutaiba Hamid, Vice Chancellor for Medical Colleges and Health Sciences, delivered a speech emphasising that the University of Sharjah places the student at the centre of the educational process in accordance with its strategic plan, and the university provides all forms of support to students to make the university the first home for them.

In his speech, he congratulated the students of the College of Dentistry on the success of organising the conference, in which more than 300 male and female dental students participated, expressing his hope that the students would benefit from the scientific lectures given by specialists and researchers from different countries of the world.

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Hamdan, Dean of the College of Dentistry, stressed in his speech that this conference represents a unique experience, as the students of the College of Dentistry made all the special arrangements for organising this conference, which makes it an example of the excellence of the students of the University of Sharjah, pointing out that the conference brings together 300 participants from various countries of the world, participating in all sessions, panel discussions, and other conference activities.

In his speech, he reviewed the programmes of the Faculty of Dentistry at the university, and the services provided by the students of the faculty, such as treatment of dental and gum diseases, explaining that the faculty was established in 2004 and graduated 14 batches of dentists with bachelor's degrees.

Student Wassim Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, President of the College of Dental Students Association, said during the conference : "Over the past 10 years, the University of Sharjah Dental Students Association has successfully hosted and organised 10 international student dental conferences with many international doctors and companies. It has been 10 years since we decided to achieve our vision and pursue scientific excellence, and this year we celebrate our silver jubilee and the passage of 25 years of prosperity, development and success, and today, under the slogan "Revolutionary Steps Towards Better Oral Health", we seek to display the latest developments in dentistry, and what makes this conference unique is the organization by students, so it is considered one of the largest student-led conferences in the region".

The conference’s sessions are held in the halls of medical colleges and the University Dental Hospital, with the participation of students and dentists from inside and outside the country, and will last for two days to present distinguished scientific and practical program, through 12 scientific lectures by international speakers, in addition to 11 workshops for specialists and academics, as well as a discussion a number of student research, discussion sessions, an exhibition of scientific posters for students, and the participation of a number of specialised companies to display the latest technology in the field of dentistry.

