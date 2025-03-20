Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, attended the launch of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau's new "Distinguished Communication Imprint in Quality of Life" category at Aljada.

This category, introduced as part of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), recognises government entities and institutions in Sharjah. Nominations for the award categories will open on March 20, 2025.

The announcement was made during the Annual Government Communication Talk Forum, which gathers members of the Government Communication Network in Sharjah. The forum provides a platform for government entities to exchange experiences and discuss successful communication strategies that can be shared and implemented effectively.

The introduction of the new category at the forum offers government entities the chance to prepare for and compete in the "Distinguished Communication Imprint in Quality of Life" category. The winner will be recognised at the Sharjah Government Communication Award ceremony, held during the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum.

The Sharjah Government Communication Award showcases innovative initiatives by the Sharjah government that positively impact individuals and society. It also underscores efforts towards sustainable development and promotes communication methods that build trust between government institutions and the public. The award aims to spread best practices in government communication and serve as a model for others to follow.

The forum explored the objectives of the newly introduced category, which focuses on government entities in the emirate. It aims to encourage the development of innovative communication practices that enhance quality of life, improve food security, and support sustainable development goals. The forum also reviewed the judging and evaluation process for participants.

Several government entities nominated for the award showcased their projects under the "Distinguished Communication Imprint for Quality of Life" category, including the Department of Housing, the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, and Bee'ah Group.

The Department of Housing showcased its initiative to enhance the housing environment and offer sustainable housing solutions. The Department of Agriculture and Livestock highlighted its projects supporting food security, smart systems, and agricultural sustainability through awareness campaigns and effective communication. Bee'ah Group presented its efforts to promote environmental sustainability and improve quality of life by implementing innovative communication strategies.

The Government Communication Talk Forum featured several practical discussions and recommendations centered around best communication practices, along with strategies for developing innovative communication approaches that align with technological advancements and societal needs. Attendees also emphasised the importance of integrating modern technologies and smart solutions to support sustainability efforts and enhance quality of life.

On the sidelines of the forum, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi met with the Chairman and members of the Sharjah Government Communication Award Jury, where he was briefed on the award's history, its categories, key achievements, and future goals.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan heard the committee members' recommendations, which aim to enhance the award's visibility, reinforce its leadership in the awards sector, improve transparency, and utilise the experiences of winning entities and institutions to further the award's mission and objectives.

The Sharjah Government Communication Award has played a key role in fostering the development of innovative communication strategies that surpass traditional methods, encouraging the creative integration of technology and artificial intelligence to create a positive and sustainable impact.

The forum was attended by Eng. Khalid Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Department of Housing; Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of Bee'ah Group; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council; Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority; and a number of senior officials, members of the Sharjah Government Communication Award jury, media professionals, and members of the Government Communication Network.