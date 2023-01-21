UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Ahmed Attends Graduation Of 'Silver Jubilee Batch' At UoS

Published January 21, 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of &#039;Silver Jubilee batch&#039; at UoS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), witnessed, on Saturday, the graduation ceremony of University of Sharjah students, "Silver Jubilee batch" for the summer 2021-2022 and fall 2022-2023 semesters, for bachelor's degrees, at the University City Hall.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi delivered a speech in which he congratulated the graduates, their parents, and the university family on their graduation, wishing the graduates success and a bright future.
The University's President reviewed the university's achievements and status.

He also addressed the significant role of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and gave, at the end of his speech, the graduates pieces of advice that would help them pave their paths to their future.


Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University, pointed out during his speech the great efforts made by the university to qualify its students in all fields and support them with knowledge and experiences.


Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed handed the graduates their certificates, congratulating them on their achievements and wishing them success.


He also honoured the family of the late student Sarah Saeed Al Zaabi, who completed her studies at the university and passed away before graduating. Her father received a graduation certificate.


The number of graduates reached 802 students from various majors.

