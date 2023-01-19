UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Ahmed Attends Graduation Of Silver Jubilee Batch At UoS

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of Silver Jubilee batch at UoS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed on Thursday, the graduation ceremony of University of Sharjah students, "Silver Jubilee batch" (SJ batch) for the summer 2021-2022 and fall 2022-2023 semesters, for bachelor's degrees, in the University City Hall.

He delivered a speech in which he congratulated the graduates for their efforts and the professors who instilled the values of knowledge and culture.

Sheikh Sultan spoke about the University's achievements, referring to its prestigious position, saying that the university, while is celebrating its silver jubilee since its founding by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is still reaping the fruits of diligence, rising to become the best in the country and jumping 150 ranks among the best three hundred universities in 2023.

The President of UoS concluded his speech by addressing advice and guidance to the graduates and wishing them great success and a thriving future.

In his speech, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of UoS, referred to the efforts the Sharjah Ruler, in founding the university and injected it with sources of science and knowledge. At the end of his speech, he hailed the students' parents for their outstanding efforts in raising their children.

The graduates received their certificates from Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, who congratulated them on their achievements. The number of graduates reached 505 for the summer semester 2021-2022 and the fall semester 2022-2023.

Related Topics

Sharjah Silver From Best

Recent Stories

National dialogue, book-launch seminar on 'Educati ..

National dialogue, book-launch seminar on 'Education policies in Pakistan' organ ..

7 minutes ago
 10kg bag of wheat flour being sold at Rs 648 in Ba ..

10kg bag of wheat flour being sold at Rs 648 in Bahawalpur

7 minutes ago
 Marriage grants cheques distributed among police p ..

Marriage grants cheques distributed among police personnel

7 minutes ago
 Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: F ..

Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: FG/Din Polo victorious

10 minutes ago
 Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) saves over R ..

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) saves over Rs 2.68b by reducing 1.1pc line ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play ..

Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play third ODI against Australia

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.