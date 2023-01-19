Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of Silver Jubilee batch at UoS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed on Thursday, the graduation ceremony of University of Sharjah students, "Silver Jubilee batch" (SJ batch) for the summer 2021-2022 and fall 2022-2023 semesters, for bachelor's degrees, in the University City Hall.

He delivered a speech in which he congratulated the graduates for their efforts and the professors who instilled the values of knowledge and culture.

Sheikh Sultan spoke about the University's achievements, referring to its prestigious position, saying that the university, while is celebrating its silver jubilee since its founding by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is still reaping the fruits of diligence, rising to become the best in the country and jumping 150 ranks among the best three hundred universities in 2023.

The President of UoS concluded his speech by addressing advice and guidance to the graduates and wishing them great success and a thriving future.

In his speech, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of UoS, referred to the efforts the Sharjah Ruler, in founding the university and injected it with sources of science and knowledge. At the end of his speech, he hailed the students' parents for their outstanding efforts in raising their children.

The graduates received their certificates from Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, who congratulated them on their achievements. The number of graduates reached 505 for the summer semester 2021-2022 and the fall semester 2022-2023.