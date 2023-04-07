Sultan bin Ahmed attends ‘Official Spokesperson’ graduation

SHARJHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, witnessed Thursday evening, the graduation ceremony of the first batch of members of the Official Spokesperson Programme organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

The ceremony began with a visual presentation that focused on the idea of the programme and its launch, the various stages it went through, and how to select the participants and trainers in order to achieve the ambitious goals of the programme, which targeted the official speakers from various government departments, agencies and local institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, expressed his thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, for the sponsorship of the programme , and the SEC’s adoption and support of the Spokesperson project.

He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, for his permanent follow-up of the project, and his honouring of the ceremony and the graduates.

In his speech, Allay addressed the objectives of the programme, pointing out that they emanated from the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He added, "Since the preparation for the Spokesperson's Programme, we have been keen to focus the methodology of the project on working in a team spirit within a unified vision and discourse to achieve the comprehensive vision of Sharjah.

We have set the objectives of the project, which were pursued over three levels within intensive training programmes, due to our conviction of the importance of the official spokesperson, as it is the legal and professional embodiment of the institution and its window to the world, especially in times of emergency and crisis.”

The Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau congratulated the graduates pointing out the importance of their active and constructive role and their ability to translate the vision and goals of their institutions and carry out their practical tasks professionally in accordance with international best practices to convey the message and image of Sharjah to the fullest.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honoured the graduates of the Spokesperson Programme in its three levels, and took memorial photos with them.



The number of graduates of the Spokesperson’s programme reached 59 male and female graduates working in the various departments and institutions of the Sharjah government.

The graduation ceremony also saw the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs; Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Central Finance Department, and a number of heads and general directors and directors of local departments in Sharjah.

