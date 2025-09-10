Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Attends Session On Sustainable Cities At IGCF

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, attended on Wednesday afternoon a panel discussion titled “How to Move Towards Smart and Sustainable Cities,” organised in partnership with Invest Bank, as part of the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah.

The session brought together Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah Digital Department; Sherif Tawfik, Chief Partnerships Officer for AI and Sovereign Cloud at Microsoft; Gary Burniske, Managing Director of the Center for Global food Security at Purdue University; and student Rayan Bouslimi, winner of the International AI Olympiad in China.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi emphasised that building smart cities depends on a solid partnership between the public and private sectors.

He explained that governments provide the vision, while innovation and talent deliver the added value necessary to achieve it. He stressed that Sharjah benefits from global experiences to enhance growth and progress, adding that the success of smart cities depends on the availability of data and the integration of efforts across entities, not on isolated or delayed action.

He noted that Sharjah has launched one of the largest partnerships with technology companies, as governments alone cannot carry out this mission. He added that the rapid growth of smart cities requires meeting people’s daily needs based on precise studies that take their priorities into account.

Related Topics

Technology China Student Sharjah Progress Gary Saud Media From Government Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train ..

1 minute ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable ci ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends session on sustainable cities at IGCF

1 minute ago
 DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF

DGR, Anwar Gargash Academy sign MoU at IGCF

16 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi explores innovation at ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi explores innovation at 14th IGCF

16 minutes ago
 TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand ..

TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand capabilities in naval maritim ..

31 minutes ago
 Govt unveils roadmap for national wheat policy

Govt unveils roadmap for national wheat policy

37 minutes ago
Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procuremen ..

Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory manage ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th ..

Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November

46 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th de ..

PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary

30 minutes ago
 Murree Admin steps up anti-dengue efforts

Murree Admin steps up anti-dengue efforts

30 minutes ago
 Books play vital role in shaping minds, nurturing ..

Books play vital role in shaping minds, nurturing values: President Zardari

30 minutes ago
 State alone holds authority to declare jihad: PUC ..

State alone holds authority to declare jihad: PUC chairman

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East