Sultan bin Ahmed attends University of Sharjah MoU signing

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Sharjah and the Sharjah Health Authority.

The MoU signing took place at the Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST).

The MoU - signed by Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, and Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah (UOS) - is aimed at fostering collaboration between the two entities. The objective is to tap into their collective expertise and resources across various fields to advance healthcare professionals' skills and capabilities and elevate the quality of medical services within the emirate.

The areas covered by the MoU encompass offering training programmes that support professional growth and enhance the skills of staff from both parties, coordinating efforts to host conferences and scientific events, as well as collaborating on research and innovation, and embracing continuous professional development programmes.

Also, facilitating the exchange of visits, experiences, and knowledge, sharing knowledge resources and electronic training programmes, and collaborating in utilising facilities by both entities.