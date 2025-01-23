Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), attended, on Thursday, the annual ceremony of the University of Sharjah Alumni Association, held in the outdoor courtyard of the University City Hall.

In his speech, H.H. Sheikh Sultan indicated that the name of the University of Sharjah has reached 116 countries around the world, through a network of ambassadors that includes more than 46 thousand graduates who hold university degrees.

He welcomed all graduates and the large community and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Founder of the University, to whom the credit goes for raising UOS name in various international forums, expressing his pride and happiness with this honourable gathering.

The President of the University of Sharjah added that a few years ago, he directed the administration of the University and the Alumni Association Office not to limit the role to annual organisation only, but to have renewed ideas to activate this communication, and this is what actually happened: branches of the Alumni Association were established in more than one country, meetings for graduates were organised in different colleges, workshops and interactive seminars were held, an international conference, and other distinctive ideas.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Alumni Association, directing UOS officials to complete what they have started, and to conduct a brainstorming session in which all graduates develop a plan through which graduates could help to achieving the university's vision and mission.

The President of UOS concluded his speech by emphasising his pride and appreciation for the university graduates and all the achievements they have made in various fields of life, reminding them that they are an integral part of the University of Sharjah family.

For his part, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he praised the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and his great interest in the university's journey and its development to become a leading scientific beacon at the local and international levels, pointing out His Highness's keenness to attend the ceremony, which reflects his great interest in the graduates and their role in enhancing the university's reputation and raising its flag in various forums.

Dr. Al Nuaimi addressed the graduates, expressing his pride and appreciation for them after they became symbols of success and a bright face for UOS, stressing its steady progress towards making more achievements through its ambitious strategic plans, which are based on several axes, including: Emiratisation, academic and educational excellence, scientific research and innovation, and digital transformation.

The Chancellor of UOS discussed the fields of artificial intelligence and technology and the university's keenness to integrate these fields into its academic curricula and training programmes, with the aim of preparing students for the labour market and its needs, stressing UOS continued provision of students and graduates with knowledge and practical training on artificial intelligence and its applications in various sectors.

Dr. Al Nuaimi pointed out that the University of Sharjah is working to build effective partnerships with the public and private sectors to provide distinguished job opportunities for graduates, in addition to supporting those wishing to establish their own projects through programmes specifically designed to stimulate entrepreneurship and provide consultations so that these ideas become real successful projects.

The President of the University of Sharjah and the attendees watched an artistic segment presented by students of the Sharjah academy for Performing Arts, in addition to a musical segment presented by graduate Hamad Musa Al Ali.

Dr. Amr Awadallah, expert in the field of artificial intelligence, gave a speech about the importance of artificial intelligence and its multiple uses, the great transformation witnessed by the technology sector, and its benefits that help students during their studies or in their field of work after studying.

The President of the University then honoured the sponsors and supporters of the University of Sharjah Alumni Association, thanking them for their generous support and wishing them success.

On the sidelines of the University of Sharjah Alumni Association ceremony, His Highness visited the Entrepreneurs Exhibition for university graduates, during which various products supported by the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs "Ruwad" were displayed, His Highness met the students and encouraged them to continue in this field, stressing His Highness's provision of full support by the University of Sharjah and its management to all entrepreneurs, students and graduates.

The ceremony was attended by the President of the University of Sharjah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah; Hamad Ali Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development; Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah; and a number of members of the board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah, the administrative and teaching staff, graduates, and representatives of the sponsoring companies.

