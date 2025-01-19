Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), witnessed on Sunday the graduation ceremony of 681 female bachelor’s degree students from various colleges at the UOS.

The graduation ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Afterwards, Dr. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University, delivered a speech in which he extended his deepest thanks, appreciation and congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his patronage and attendance of the graduation ceremony of female students.

He also congratulated the graduates, and their fathers and mothers who supported them in their academic journey with love and dedication.

The University Chancellor pointed to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stating, “We celebrate the graduation of a distinguished group of our daughters, armed with knowledge, science and noble values, who are preparing to join the labour market at the highest levels of excellence and proficiency. This achievement would not have been possible without the vision of the founder of the university, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi which made the University of Sharjah one of the most prestigious universities at the local, regional and international levels.”

At the end of his speech, he addressed the graduates, urging them to be patient, determined and dedicated in seeking knowledge and education and exerting efforts to achieve great accomplishments.

He pointed out the importance of the family following up on their children and ensuring their education, and the great role of fathers and mothers and their sacrifices in providing care and attention to their children in their journey of knowledge.

Graduate Sheikha Al Ketbi from the College of Communication delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates, in which she expressed her thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for establishing the university and its sound foundation, and to H.

H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his continuous support and vision that made the UOS a leading scientific beacon, occupying a prestigious position among higher education institutions.

Expressing her feelings of joy and pride at graduating from the University of Sharjah, she said, “Establishing this scientific edifice was not just a dream, but rather a strategic vision to build a generation capable of facing the challenges of the future and achieving excellence in various fields. Today, we have become part of a university where knowledge flourishes, ambitions grow, and it works to provide an educational environment that encourages us to be creative.”

In her speech, Sheikha Al Ketbi thanked the university administration and its professors who have always been guides and supporters of all university students, and their parents who have been a strong support and motivation to continue to succeed. She concluded her speech with a message to her fellow graduates to be the best ambassadors for the university and makers of the future by overcoming challenges and communicating scientifically.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi handed over certificates to the graduating students from all bachelor’s programmes in the colleges of business Administration, Communication, Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Computing and Informatics, Public Policy, Sharia and Islamic Studies, Sciences, Fine Arts and Design, Law, and Engineering.

He congratulated them on their graduation and wished them success in their future careers. He also presented a certificate of thanks and appreciation to the family of student Huda Sultan, who passed away shortly before her graduation with this batch after completing her studies at the university.